Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Marion, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.