Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Marion, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until TUE 7:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

