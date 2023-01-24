 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Marion, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

