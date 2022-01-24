Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Marion, NC
