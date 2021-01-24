Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Marion, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Sunday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.