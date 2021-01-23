Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Marion, NC

Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.