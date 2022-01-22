 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Marion, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Marion, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics