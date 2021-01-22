 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2021 in Marion, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2021 in Marion, NC

Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics