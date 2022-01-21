It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in Marion, NC
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
