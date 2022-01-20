 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2022 in Marion, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2022 in Marion, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics