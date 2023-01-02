Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Marion, NC

Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 9:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.