 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Marion, NC

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 75% chance of rain. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular