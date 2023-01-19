Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Marion, NC

Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 75% chance of rain. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.