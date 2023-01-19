Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 75% chance of rain. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.
It will be a cold day in Marion, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today…
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecas…
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degre…