 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2022 in Marion, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2022 in Marion, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics