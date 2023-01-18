Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 10:04 PM EST until WED 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Marion, NC
