Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2022 in Marion, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
