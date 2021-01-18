Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion today. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 …
This evening in Marion: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Marion will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will b…
This evening in Marion: Clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be…
For the drive home in Marion: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Mari…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Scattered…
This evening in Marion: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead,…
Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees…
Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27…
Marion's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tempera…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion today. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of su…