Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Marion, NC

Marion people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Marion could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph.