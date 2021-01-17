Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2021 in Marion, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion today. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.