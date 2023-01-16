Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degre…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy sk…
It will be a cold day in Marion, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mp…
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Partly cl…
For the drive home in Marion: Cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Marion area. It looks …