It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 12:00 AM EST until MON 12:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
Marion's evening forecast: Periods of snow. Low near 25F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. It mi…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Winds shoul…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Monday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 de…
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect c…
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. It should…
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
In 2021, 20 U.S. weather disasters had losses above $1 billion each. Explore this interactive to see the impacts and high costs of disasters since 1980.