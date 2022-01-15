Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Marion, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 31% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.