Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Marion, NC
