Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Marion, NC

Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.