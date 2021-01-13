Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2021 in Marion, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.