Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2023 in Marion, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

