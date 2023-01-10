Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2023 in Marion, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.