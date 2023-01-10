Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2023 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The fo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies a…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. The are…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
🎧 Schools, restaurants and roads are closing more than ever due to coastal flooding
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today…
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Partly cl…
Marion's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 38F. Winds ligh…