 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2021 in Marion, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2021 in Marion, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics