Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Marion, NC

Today's temperature in Marion will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.