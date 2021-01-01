Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from THU 10:03 PM EST until FRI 8:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Marion, NC
