Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.