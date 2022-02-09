 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2022 in Marion, NC

Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

