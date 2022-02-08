Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 12:03 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2022 in Marion, NC
