Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2022 in Marion, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 12:03 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.