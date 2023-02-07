Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2023 in Marion, NC
