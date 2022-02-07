 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2022 in Marion, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2022 in Marion, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Monday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics