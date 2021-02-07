 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Marion, NC

Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SUN 12:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

