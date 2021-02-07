Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SUN 12:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 …
Temperatures in Marion will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of s…
Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine toda…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Friday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Partly cl…
Marion people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 25-degree low is f…
Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees …
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the…
For the drive home in Marion: Cloudy with rain and snow. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 in…
This evening in Marion: Mainly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Marion residents should expect tempe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The foreca…