Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.