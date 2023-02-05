Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2023 in Marion, NC
