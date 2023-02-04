Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.