Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2022 in Marion, NC

Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.