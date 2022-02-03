Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Marion, NC
