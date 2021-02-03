 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Marion, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Marion, NC

Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Epic snowball fight returns to DC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics