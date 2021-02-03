Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Marion, NC

Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.