Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 11:30 PM EST until SUN 8:00 AM EST. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Marion, NC
