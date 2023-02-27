Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2023 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The last week of February, and climatological winter, is covered in the latest edition of Snow Search. Despite chill air the weekend of Feb. 2…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 …
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tod…
Marion will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 deg…