 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Marion, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Marion, NC

Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics