Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Marion, NC
