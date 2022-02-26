 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2022 in Marion, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2022 in Marion, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics