Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Marion, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Friday. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.