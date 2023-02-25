Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.