Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 4:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy …
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. The area will …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degre…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. It should…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
This evening's outlook for Marion: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorr…
For the drive home in Marion: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It loo…