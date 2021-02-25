Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Marion, NC
