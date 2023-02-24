Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.