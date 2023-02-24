Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2023 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The last week of February, and climatological winter, is covered in the latest edition of Snow Search. Despite chill air the weekend of Feb. 2…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
Marion will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 deg…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We…
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expecte…