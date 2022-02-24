Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in Marion, NC
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
